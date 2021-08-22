3 men dead after shooting outside a nightclub in Southwest Atlanta

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting, which left three men dead outside an Atlanta nightclub, Kiss Ultra Lounge.

According to Lieutenant Daniel Genson, Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander, officers responded to the parking lot of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in Southwest Atlanta on a call of multiple people shot around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said, when police arrived, they found three men dead between the ages of 35 and 45. We have learned one of the victims was in a wheelchair.

In a news conference following the shooting, Genson said, the relationship between the victims is unknown currently. Also, the motive is under investigation and there is no word on arrests.

CBS46 News reporter Rebekka Schramm reports JJ Henderson, an Atlanta resident, saw the scene as he walked to work at a nearby bakery Sunday morning.

Henderson blames the city for letting bars stay open all hours of the night.

“It’s very disheartening. Every weekend, we’re losing citizens in our community over senseless violence,” said Henderson.

Before this shooting Atlanta reached 100 homicides in the year 2021, which is more than the city had in 2020.

“If anyone has any information regarding this homicide or any other homicides, please contact crime stoppers, and remain anonymous to qualify for a cash reward,” said Genson.

