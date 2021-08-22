Officials search for endangered man

CNN - Regional

By Kari Barrows

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for an endangered man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 52-year-old Michael David Martin who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials say Martin was seen at 243 Country Time Circle in Leicester, then in the area of Alexander Road heading towards Fletcher Martin Road. He was said to have been seen getting into the bed of a gray truck that drove in the direction of Fletcher Martin Road. Officials say Martin may possibly be heading to Tennessee to see relatives.

Martin is described as a white male, standing at 6′ 2″, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black or blue shirt, blue jeans, bright red Nike shoes and a Dallas cowboy’s hat.

