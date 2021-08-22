School board: Masks required after isolations, quarantines in first week of school

CNN - Regional

By Brittany Whitehead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — During a Haywood County Schools’ Board of Education emergency meeting Saturday, Aug. 21, school board members voted that masks will be required for students and staff in county schools.

The decision comes on the heels of Haywood County Schools’ first week of school, in which they saw many isolations and quarantines due to COVID-19. The emergency meeting was held “to address the large numbers of isolations and quarantines connected to the first two days of school when masks were optional, but highly recommended,” a Haywood County Schools news release stated Saturday evening.

The school board adopted a plan, after public feedback and discussion with Haywood County Health and Human Services, that adjusts masking policy based upon weekly averages of positive COVID-19 cases.

The plan uses a traffic light concept in which:

Red light signifies required masking Yellow light signifies optional masking Green light signifies mask-free

The plan will be adjusted each week depending upon weekly averages of positive COVID-19 cases within the community.

Moving forward, Haywood County is at the “red light” level, requiring masks. Masks will be required indoors for all students, staff and visitors, and masks will be required outdoors only when social distancing is not possible.

“We appreciate the work and collaboration of our public health partners in developing this case-based masking plan,” said Dr. Bill Nolte, Haywood County Schools superintendent. “Using this plan should help reduce isolations and quarantines for students and staff. This should keep more of us in in-person learning, which is important for academic success and social-emotional well-being.”

“Our first priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff as they continue to participate in in-person learning. We recognize that the situation is ever-changing and we have to overcome and adapt,” said Sarah Henderson, Haywood County public health director. “Adopting this plan allows us to see the progress in our community and adjust as needed. This plan gives us an end goal and something to work toward.”

