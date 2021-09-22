Hispanic artist showcases her work in Long Beach exploring race, gender and history

CNN - Regional

By Jaysha Patel

LONG BEACH, CA (KABC) — Partial Pictures is an exhibit in Long Beach by 33-year-old artist Gabriella Sanchez.

It’s located at the Museum of Latin American Art and showcases 17 pieces including paintings, sculptures and video.

“We’ve had so far, I would say approximately 900ish attendees come in already in the last 3 weeks,” said Vice President of content and programming Solimar Salas.

Gabriella says the work in this gallery spans over a couple of years and encompasses her family, friends, and her own life experiences.

She says her inspiration comes from Los Angeles and a personal place.

“I think life you know, just trying to be present in everyday in my own life, in the life of my family, my loved ones, my friends,” said Sanchez.

“One of the most important and powerful experiences that you can have when you visit is that you can connect with a lot of questions about identity, immigration, and race,” said chief curator Gabriella Urtiaga.

Gabriella also incorporates photos into her work to represent a fragment of reality and imagery.

She includes her concern about social and political topics such as race and gender.

“It’s supposed to push back on the viewer and kind of make them think a little deeper about exactly how image and meaning is developed into someone,” said Sanchez.

Gabriella’s art will be on display until January. If you’d like to see her work from the comfort of your home, the Museum of Latin American Art also offers virtual tours.

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA.

