Caddo Parish Commission set to strengthen curfews in order to curb juvenile crime

CNN - Regional

By JOHN OAKES, KTBS TV

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Caddo Parish Commission, a group responsible for seeking ways to address the impact of crime in the community, has created an ordinance to help enforce a curfew in Shreveport. They hope that it will help stop the increase in juvenile crime.

The curfew will extend from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and any teen caught violating curfew will be taken to a location where they will wait to be picked up. The first offense could cost $250, the second, $500.

There are other options available besides fines, such as jail time and community service.

Teenagers who work past those hours, or who are with their parents, will receive consideration.

Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says that the main thing that makes this new curfew different from those in the past is that it gives Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies the ability to enforce the curfew, other than just Shreveport police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.