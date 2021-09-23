Students create catalytic converter shields to prevent thefts

CNN - Regional

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Waialua, HI (KITV) — Waialua Intermediate & High School senior Rhea Arellano serves as class president, is a member of the National Honor Society, and plays the flute for the school band.

As if her schedule did not seem busy enough, Arellano is also a 6-year-member of the school’s robotics team, one of four members creating covers for catalytic converters.

“I really enjoy helping people and using the abilities that I learned on this team to help those in our community,” Arellano said.

A catalytic converter is a device attached to the bottom of a car needed to filter emissions — and has become a popular target among thieves because it contains precious metal.

Last year, 289 catalytic converter thefts were reported on O’ahu.

To combat the alarming trend, Waialua high’s robotics team began manufacturing catalytic converter shields about three months ago.

“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of options here locally and a lot of times shops will purchase these things from the mainland or elsewhere, and by the time they have it shipped here and installed it becomes very pricey,” Waialua High robotics teacher Glenn Lee said.

On top of helping prevent crime, students in the robotics team agree, creating catalytic converter covers is an invaluable learning experience.

Arellano said the opportunity is teaching her “how I can implement what I’m learning here into the real world.”

The price for a shield ranges from $225 to $500, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

According to Lee, the bill for replacing a stolen catalytic converter is about $1,000.

So far, the team has installed shields onto 40 cars.

The club charges clients for materials, not installation, and all proceeds go directly to the program.

