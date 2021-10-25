Students install glow in the dark crosswalks

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Some Nashville high school students are taking the initiative to make streets safer for pedestrians.

Work began on Sunday and will continue on Monday along Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane. The teens are installing glow-in-the-dark crosswalks.

The Nashville Youth Design Team said this is one of the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in the city.

“We did a bit of research as a group and we decided that this crosswalk is like a crosswalk that could really benefit the community and it’s safety,” said Jospeh Jaikai, a junior at Martin Luther King Junior Magnet School.

The teens will test out the new crosswalks with a walk that begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.