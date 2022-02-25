City of Natchitoches celebrating unique moment in black history

By Troy Washington

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — The city currently has their first black mayor in office, the second black police chief and the first black president of Northwestern State University.

Ronnie Williams Jr.-Mayor Nikeo Collins-Police Chief Marcus Jones- Northwestern State University President “I can’t say consciously I thought I would be the mayor of Natchitoches or the first black mayor, but looking back in terms of what I was interested in, I can see how things have come together in my life,” said Williams Jr.

“I came here and I stayed here, I worked my way up the ranks to become the chief, years ago that may have been difficult for a person to obtain that,” said Collins.

“To have seen diversity represented in the ranks of the faculty and the diversity in student and staff, having that growth on a campus like Northwestern helps to produce better and more equipped students to be globally competitive,” said Jones.

