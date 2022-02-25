Police search for snowboarder who punched teen at Seven Springs Ski Resort

By Nick Matoney

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — State police said they’re looking for a man who punched a 16-year-old in the face at Seven Springs Ski Resort in Somerset County and then snowboarded down the mountain.

The incident happened a little before 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

State police said the assault happened following a brief verbal altercation.

The suspect was described as a man who was wearing all-tan snowboarding equipment.

Anyone with information should call state police at 814-445-4104.

