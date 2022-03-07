Man car jacked at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace sale

By Ashley RK Smith

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Bristol Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen car on Stafford Ave.

A 21-year-old male had advertised his 2019 Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim and a potential buyer met at the Cumberland Farms parking lot in Forestville.

The buyer, suspect 1, got into the driver’s seat, with the victim in the front passenger seat, and an accomplice, suspect 2, got into the back seat.

After driving the car a short distance, suspect 2 pulled out a gun, and forced the owner to give the car’s key fob to suspect 1.

The victim was able to get out of the car and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

The two suspects had arrived at the Cumberland Farms in a dark colored Infiniti operated by a third person.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, 6′ tall, dark skin, short hair, skinny, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male, 5′5″ tall, skinny, short hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

The stolen car was last seen northbound on I-91 heading into Massachusetts.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011, the Anonymous Tips Line at 860-585-8477 or by email at BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

