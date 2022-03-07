Man taken into custody after ‘intentionally’ crashing into patrol vehicle, police say

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man has been charged after police say he crashed into a patrol officer’s vehicle Sunday morning in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street for a reported domestic disturbance around 7:30 a.m. on March 6. While heading to the scene, APD says witnesses said a male offender was actively assaulting a female victim.

The suspect fled the scene, taking off with the victim’s vehicle before officers arrived. A press release from APD says the suspect returned to the scene and “intentionally crashed into the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle, causing significant damage to the vehicles and minor injuries to the officer and offender.”

The officer was treated and released from Mission Hospital.

APD says the offender, identified as 43-year-old Dontro Davon Powell, also received treatment at the hospital from injuries that he sustained during the crash. When he was released from the hospital, he was transported to Buncombe County Detention Center for booking.

Officials say Powell has been charged with the following regarding the domestic violence call:

Assault on a Female (two counts) Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Assault with a Deadly Weapon

APD says other charges from Sunday’s incident include:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official DWI No Operator’s License There is no bond at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.