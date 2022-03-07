Woman accused of running over, killing her boyfriend on highway

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A woman from Miami is accused of running over and killing her boyfriend on Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

Investigators said Henry Hernandez was walking east on I-10 around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by Johana Suarez.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 10 the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi.

Early Sunday morning, the two hit the road again, but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on 1-10.

After an argument, MCSO said Hernandez voluntarily got out of the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on. Hernandez died instantly.

MCSO said a passing car dialed 911. All airbags in the car were deployed, and Suarez was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Suarez is charged with murder. According to MCSO, she sustained no injuries and is being held without bond.

