Some classes canceled, campus chapel closed after unattended death at college

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MONTREAT, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some classes have been canceled and a campus chapel closed following an unattended death at Montreat College.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, police responded to a report of an unattended death on the Montreat College campus in Graham Chapel.

Police have confirmed the deceased is not a student or employee of the college.

The incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature and no foul play is suspected.

Gaither Hall will be locked Thursday, March 24, and any classes or lessons that would normally be held in Gaither Hall have been canceled.

Employees may use keys to enter the building if they need to pick up any work or personal items; however, the building should remain locked and employees who office in Gaither Hall should work with their direct supervisor regarding work expectations. The chapel will not be accessible until further notice. All other classes will continue as scheduled.

In a statement on their website, the school said,

We ask that you respect the privacy of those most impacted by this tragedy and lift the family of the deceased in prayer. Days like today are painful and heartbreaking, and we encourage everyone to practice good self-care and support each other well. We will all process the events of today differently, but we will do that together as the Montreat College community. If you need to speak with someone, please contact Rachel Toone and/or Wesley Davis.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

