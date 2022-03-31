Woman, 72, shot on sidewalk on busy Broadway in East Lakeview

By JACKIE KOSTEK

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An elderly woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on busy Broadway in East Lakeview.

At 1:36 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh on Broadway near Briar Place, police said. The crime scene is close to Wilde Bar & Restaurant, Dance on Broadway, and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce main office.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Police did not specify where the gunshots were believed to have come from.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce reported the victim was from out of town, and was awake and alert when she was taken to the hospital.

“We are working with CPD on obtaining footage of this senseless crime to get justice for the victim,” reported the chamber. “Currently, the west side of Broadway near Briar remains taped off as an active crime scene and our office will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon.”

An employee of Johnny Sprockets bike shop, 3140 N. Broadway, said she is trained in first aid and addressed the woman’s wound. She told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek that the victim was with two women who appeared to be in their 30s, and a baby in a stroller.

“She didn’t seem upset. She seemed more concerned that the baby was crying. She was telling her niece and everything: ‘I’m OK. Everything’s all right,'” the employee said.

The scene of the shooting is less than a mile from the Happy Camper Wrigleyville at 3458 N. Clark St., outside which employee Hermilo Beltran was shot and killed this past Sunday night. There is no indication that the crimes are related.

No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.