The Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market returns this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Every year from the first Saturday in May to the Last Saturday in October, Farmers and other small businesses in the area, gather on Memorial Drive, from 9 am to 2 pm to have fun. The opening day of the farmer's market was met with a large crowd and warm weather.

Everyone we talked to was excited to come out to the market on Saturday.

"It's nice to be out, happy that it was going to be a good weather day and out with the whole family and out to just see the shops. We have a friend down there with a new truck this year, so we are here to support Turtle Tea as well. I'm just excited to be out this year," Mandi Beard said.

"We came last year a couple of times. And, we just love being out in the community and in the sunshine and seeing all the local, businesses around," Sally Miller said.

"We look forward to this opening. And I don't think we can beat the weather...Springtime when it really getting going. And our produce on the farm, it's also getting going. You don't have it quite yet because it's still May. But. I'm looking forward to bringing out the next couple of weeks," Stuart McKim said.

Some shared they had a favorite booth or treat they tried to frequent.

"I always like the Mexican crazy corn. I like to get that one. And she wanted to get, bread and a fresh loaf of bread and strawberry jam. There you go. So that's what we're looking for," Mandi said.

"I really like the produce, the local produce. My son loves French fries, so that's always his favorite," Sally said.

Stuart from Foot and Field Farm, shares that much of the produce he brought with him was almost gone an hour into the event.

"It's been a good, busy day. Yeah. as you can see, I mean, we're only two hours in, and I've sold more than half of what I brought," Stuart said.