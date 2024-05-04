ITD to host open house next week on US 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to an open house on Tuesday to comment on proposed improvements to make U.S. Highway 30 safer and address growing traffic in Pocatello.

The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Pocatello Streets Department Office at 2405 Garrett Way.

Improvements are planned for US 30 between the intersections of Yellowstone Avenue and Oak Street and the Gould Street overpass and Garrett Way.



In 2018, ITD completed a study to analyze safety issues, traffic, geometrics, and community needs. Extensive traffic analyses, stakeholder meetings, and steering committee meetings were conducted as part of the study. The results of the study identified significant corridor improvements. In 2023, design began on the improvements, which address:

Intersection operation and safety at Yellowstone Ave, McKinley Ave, and Garrett Way.

An additional turn lane from Gould Street onto Garrett Way to improve signal operations and mobility through the corridor.

Accesses safety

Corridor-wide pedestrian facilities

Stormwater collection

Corridor-wide landscaping

Construction is scheduled for 2027.



“This is an important project for the traveling public in Pocatello,” Project Manager Kevin Sonico said. “These improvements will address the growth in the area and improve safety by addressing lane utilization issues and capacity issues in the corridor. People can stop by any time on Tuesday to learn more about the project and ask questions.”



For those who cannot attend the public meeting on May 7, ITD will post meeting displays on the project website HERE. Comments will be received until June 5 and can be submitted at the meeting, online or by emailing agumm@jub.com.