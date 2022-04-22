Coconut Creek High Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Gun To School

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Coconut Creek High School was placed on code-red lockdown on Friday following reports of a gun on campus.

Coconut Creek police said on their Twitter account they had arrested a 16-year-old student for “bringing a gun on campus.”

Police said, “He’s charged with possessing a gun on school grounds, defacing its serial number, and disrupting a school function. No one was hurt in the incident.”

Students were released in groups to reunification sites across the street.

The school is located in the 1400 block of NW 44th Avenue.

CBS4 obtained cell phone video inside of the classrooms as the lockdown was ongoing, showing most of the lights switched off.

Students tell us they waited a long time to be dismissed.

“I feel kind of nervous and anxious this isn’t the first time Coconut Creek has been going through a lot of issues so I’m very worried and I don’t think my child is going to go back to this school,” said Natalie Etienne, parent.

The investigation continues.

