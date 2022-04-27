Braves organization files trademark opposition to Terrapin Brewing ‘Los Bravos’

By SAVANNAH LOUIE

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC filed an official opposition to the wordmark “Los Bravos” recently filed by Terrapin Brewing Company.

“Los Bravos” appears on Terrapin apparel and merchandise and is the name of a Mexican-style lager sold in its brewery, Truist ballpark, and retail stores.

In the opposition, Terrapin Brewing Company has used “Los Bravos” since 2017. However, the Braves organization claims it used “Los Bravos” long before Terrapin.

In May 2017, the Braves announced a “Los Bravos” initiative in conjunction with the Latino community in Atlanta.

Attorney Dayna Thomas said trouble may have begun brewing when Terrapin filed for the federal trademark – despite Terrapin’s “Los Bravos” use over several years.

“We take it to another level where you want to file a federal trademark that grants you exclusive rights through the entire U.S. and territories to use that mark,” said Thomas. “I think the Atlanta Braves would think that’s too much.”

Thomas said establishing a distinction is important for fans of the brewery and the Braves.

“Trademarks aren’t to protect the company. They’re to protect the consumer,” she said.

Thomas said the doctrine of foreign equivalence is used in the case. While “los bravos” translates to “the braves” in English, she noted Terrapin argued that “los bravos” translated to “the bravado” in English.

“My bet would be on the Braves overcoming this,” said Thomas.

CBS46 reached out to Terrapin for comment and they sent us the following statement:

“We have a strong, longstanding partnership with the Braves and Major League Baseball, and have been working closely together on this matter. All parties are aligned so this is merely a procedural step. We’re looking forward to an amazing baseball season and to sharing our great products with fans at Truist Park.”

Terrapin Beer Co.

Terrapin has until the end of May to file their answer to the opposition, but this could go into 2023 and result in a name change to the popular “Los Bravos” beer.

