‘He Killed My Husband’: Mother Tells Investigators 22-Year-Old Son Stabbed His Father To Death Inside Bucks County Home

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father in their Bucks County home early Friday, authorities say. Jordan Kurman is charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.

Gregory A. Kurman, 49, died after being stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife inside his home in Newtown Township on Friday morning. CBS3 has learned Kurman is a well-known Philadelphia dentist at Kaiser, Rosen, & Kurman Dental on Welsh Road.

“Anytime that we have this kind of tragedy it’s tragic for the community and the family,” Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

Police encountered Jordan Kurman in the driveway of their family’s home on David Drive while responding to a man suffering from cardiac arrest just before 5 a.m. They asked Jordan where the man in distress was and he told police “inside the house.”

Merridth Kurman was reportedly yelling for assistance for her husband, Gregory Kurman, and took police into the home. The officers found blood on the floor leading from the foyer area to the living area of the residence.

Gregory was found on his back in front of a couch in the living area. Blood was observed on the couch, with cushions and pillows in disarray.

Officers located a blood-covered kitchen knife on the ground by the victim’s head.

Police say Gregory had a “large, deep laceration to his throat and there was a pooling of blood under his head in the area of his neck.”

Merridth spoke with investigations and told them she was upstairs in the residence when she heard screaming and arguing. When she went downstairs to see what the noises were she saw her son, Jordan, drop the knife that police later located next to the victim’s head.

According to a criminal complaint, Merridth Kurman, told investigators “He killed my husband… he stabbed him to death.”

Officers then exited the home and approached Jordan Kurman and found a large amount of blood on his clothing. Jordan was detained.

In the affidavit, Jordan Kurman told his mom the stabbing was for “22 years of abuse” although, people close to the family tell Eyewitness News that the 22-year-old struggled with mental health.

“I’m surprised and shocked to hear anything bad happen in this neighborhood, it’s a great place,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor says spoke to CBS3 about the tragic incident.

“It’s very shocking and sad for the entire neighborhood and family to see Greg, he was a close friend. I really consider him as a good friend,” neighbor Amit Johri said.

Now, those who live in this quiet community are trying to process what happened so close to home.

“I don’t know much about his son but he was a great human being I’m really sorry for what happened,” a neighbor said.

He was arraigned and denied bail and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

