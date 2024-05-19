DEQ seeks comment on draft reuse permit renewal for Idaho Supreme Potatoes

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft reuse permit renewal for Idaho Supreme Potatoes, LLC.

Idaho Supreme Potatoes, LLC., operates a potato production and processing facility in Firth with plant and land application sites in Bingham County, Idaho. The plant generates wastewater from the washing and dehydration process, which contains significant concentrations of organic compounds that contribute to chemical oxygen demand, including dissolved and filterable solids, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

The facility is seeking to renew the current reuse permit for five years. This action would authorize the facility to use 356 irrigated acres for crop production and 15 unirrigated acres for solids application. The facility is permitted for growing and non-growing season land application.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the facility was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way #300 Pocatello, ID 83201), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through June 15, 2024, at 5 p.m. MST. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDonald

444 Hospital Way #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

scott.macdonald@deq.idaho.gov