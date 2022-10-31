15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Fifteen families have been displaced in Hialeah after the underside of a second-floor exterior walkway collapsed on Monday morning prompting the evacuation of a small building.

It happened at the building located in the 2300 block of Palm Avenue.

The Hialeah Fire Department called it a partial building collapse in a tweet.

CBS4 News partner, The Miami Herald said officials told residents to leave while inspections were made to the second-floor walkway.

Authorities have deemed the building unsafe for occupancy.

No one was injured during the incident.

