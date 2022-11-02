Skip to Content
BeLoved Asheville hits the road with new food truck, serving up hot meals to those in need

<i>WLOS</i><br/>A local nonprofit organization now has a new way to get food out to people who need it most. BeLoved Asheville will now operate a food truck.
By Kari Barrows

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization now has a new way to get food out to people who need it most.

BeLoved Asheville will now operate a food truck.

It’s named ‘Mama’s Kitchen’ and will also focus on cooking up African-American, Latinx and Appalachian cultural foods.

“We know that people’s culture is really home and that sense of belonging and the expression of who we are and so we really want to bring that out,” said Amy Cantrell, co-director of BeLoved Asheville.

The food truck project was supported by several grants, including the Community Thrives Initiative, funded by the Gannett Foundation.

