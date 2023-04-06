WWII and Vietnam veterans go back in time and fly historic plane in Lantana

By Jossie Carbonare

LANTANA, Florida (WPBF) — Veterans from Discovery Village of Palm Beach Gardens brought five of their own on Wednesday to Lantana Airport to fly in a WWII plane as a part of the Dream Flights organization.

The men were able to climb in and fly in a 1940s Boeing Stearman – an unforgettable experience for Navy veteran Richard Sinvervo.

“It was great. I’d do it again,” said Sinervo, who served for five years from 1959-1965.

Robert Farberm, 101st Army Airborne veteran, also caught a Dream Flight.

Farber was a colonel and captain and served in Korea and Vietnam for nearly 27 years.

“I’m just proud that I am back here and alive,” said Robert Farber.

Those memories, Ferber said, are tough to think back on.

At almost 91, he says he continues to count his blessings.

“I had to climb out on the wing twice, doing night jumps, it was always scary because you never knew where you’re going to land,” said Farber.

Dream Flights pilot Daryl Smith said it’s a true honor giving back to the hose who gave.

He says it's the very reason he continues to do volunteer work with the organization.

“You just see that they just come alive when they’re flying, they’re looking around, and when they hop out, they hop out with a much bigger step and much bigger bounce than they did going in,” Smith said.

The 15-minute flight, for many, was a rewind back in time.

Farber says there’s one thing he’s learned that people should always remember.

“Freedom is not free,” Farber said.

