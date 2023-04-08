Families of people with disabilities speak out against bill that would end subminimum wage

By DAVID SCHUMAN

BLAINE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A couple of weeks ago, WCCO told you about the push to end paying thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities less than minimum wage.

Since then, WCCO has heard from people who are against the measure, including from families of those with disabilities.

Micahel Couillard isn’t capable of holding a steady job.

“He’s legally blind, he has hearing loss, he has immune deficiency,” his mother, Marie Couillard, said.

Born with a rare genetic mutation, Michael spends his time working at Achieve Services in Blaine.

“He probably gets to the doctor about 80 times a year,” Marie said.

Michael works for subminimum wage.

“We have all sorts of different personalities and we crack jokes and have a good time together,” Michael said.

When he wants to, Michael prepares greeting cards.

“His self-esteem just really went through the roof when he got a job. He feels very proud of it,” Marie said.

It’s piecework — getting paid per card, making less than minimum wage. But his mother says the money isn’t the reason Michael is there.

“It’s about, ‘I have the job. I’m productive and I’m part of a team and I work for a company and yes I get a paycheck.’ But he never looks at the amount,” Marie said.

Marie is terrified that will all be taken away from her son.

A bill at the Minnesota Capitol would abolish subminimum wage. It would do the same to the jobs at Achieve, according to its CEO.

“Who’s in a better position to decide what’s best for Michael? Is it policymakers in St. Paul who have never met him or is it he and his mom who are actually living his life?” Tom Weaver, Achieve Services CEO, said.

Marie says one size fits all doesn’t work for making decisions about the lives of people with disabilities.

“Of course, we would love everybody to make at least minimum wage, but you need to look beyond that and see people that don’t fix that mold,” Marie said.

The state says if this legislation passes, it will work with each person to continue services and find what’s best for them.

