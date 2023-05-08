Fallen Wisconsin firefighters honored with Hoan Bridge lit up red

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Fire Department, Light the Hoan and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on Sunday night honored three Wisconsin firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022.

A ceremony included personnel from every fire department in Milwaukee County and some from across the state to honor the fallen heroes.

“It is our mission here tonight to honor their courage, to honor their sacrifice and importantly to honor their families,” said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The Hoan Bridge lit up red at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony honored Capt. Brian Busch from the Mineral Point Fire Department.

“He was always helpful, always caring. He could be counted on to stop and help if someone was in need,” said Lipski.

Busch was killed at 43 years old when a semi-truck hit the fire truck. Mineral Point firefighter James Ludlum was also killed in the crash. Ludlum was 69 years old.

“He had a calm demeanor, ready to selflessly complete any task,” said Lipski.

The Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department Chief was present to honor Riley Huiras, who died at 20 years old from a brain aneurysm.

“An amazing young man who had a very bright future ahead of him, Riley joined the Grand Rapids fire department to serve next to his father Kevin,” said Fire Chief Robert Piatt.

The firefighters at the ceremony stood in solidarity with the fallen heroes.

“We stand ready to serve people. We stand ready on the worst day of someone’s life. And the work we do on any given day is extremely risky. I want everyone to appreciate our firefighters,” said Lipski.

May 6-7 is National Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

