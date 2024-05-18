Half-price dog and puppy adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Add a new dog or puppy to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).

Now through Saturday, June 1, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost for dogs and puppies from the City of Pocatello’s Animal Shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.

Currently, there are 36 dogs and puppies available for adoption. These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the abundance of dogs on the adoption floor.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax and are now $65+tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.