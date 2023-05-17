Santa Rosa police bust large ghost gun manufacturing operation

By Web staff

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — A 36-year-old suspect was in custody on weapons charges after an afternoon raid uncovered evidence of illegal firearms manufacturing at a rural Sonoma County home.

Santa Rosa police said earlier this month their property crimes detectives launched an investigation of an alleged firearms trafficker operating in the county.

They obtained a search warrant and served it on Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 3600 block of Primrose Ave.

During the search, detectives contacted the homeowner and several guests on the rural property.

A search of the property revealed evidence of firearms manufacturing and possession of several illegal firearms by the homeowner. Many of those firearms were ghost guns – weapons not in compliance with California assault weapon laws or had illegal modifications.

Detectives identified the guests of the property and later released them from the scene.

The homeowner, Christian Ramirez, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following violations:

Possession of a short-barreled rifle Possession of an Assault Weapon Manufacture of an Assault Weapon Manufacturing of a Firearm without a serial number

