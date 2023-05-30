Police: Baby dies after parents leave her in car to go to church in Palm Bay

By Katie Sivco

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BAY, Florida (WESH) — A baby left in a car while her parents went to church in Palm Bay has died, according to police.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street about an unconscious 11-month-old girl inside of a car.

The child was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital. There, she was pronounced dead.

The police department said the baby girl was left in the car for three hours while her parents attended a church service. Based on the location provided by the Palm Bay Police Department, it’s unclear which church the child’s parents attended.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police did not say whether they expect to file charges.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay police Chief Mario Augello said.

WESH 2 is working to find out exactly where the car was parked and where the baby’s parents went.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.