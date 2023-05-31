Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from military aircraft near Key West

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KEY WEST, Florida (WFOR) — The pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet was rescued after he ejected from his aircraft near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Key West Naval Air Station told CBS News Miami that the pilot with the firefighter squadron was forced to eject about 25 miles south of Boca Chita.

The pilot was flown to a Miami-area hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led the pilot to eject from the plane.

No other injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.