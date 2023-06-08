Lifeguard couple found in right place, right time for Utah reservoir rescue

By Mythili Gubbi

Click here for updates on this story

TOOELE, Utah (KSTU) — Rebecca and Bryton Sweat were passing by Settlement Canyon Reservoir when they helped rescue a girl drowning on Saturday. She is now in stable condition.

“It was a life or death situation,” said Rebecca. “With that training, I believe that that’s what helped save a life.”

Rebecca has been a lifeguard for 17 years and a swim coach for 15 years, Bryton is also a certified lifeguard.

“To be in such an emergency situation,” she said. “This was my first time.”

When they saw the panic and commotion on the banks of the reservoir, they did what they could to help.

“I jumped out of our car, I then run down, to the water and I saw a woman in the water up to her chest and she’s saying, my daughter, my daughter, is in the water,” recalled Rebecca.

A 12-year-old girl was stuck in a car sinking in the reservoir, the car was submerged about 15-20 yards from the banks.

“I was in between the whole area trying to run back the tools,” said Bryton. “Trying to get a hammer to them, to keep that safety line as close to them as possible.”

Two Tooele City Police Officers who were nearby when this happened tried getting the girl out of the car. Ultimately, they shot the window and were able to pull her out.

“So I’m yelling, just get her to me, just get her to me,” said Rebecca. “I then performed the two rescue breaths, the other officer was out of the water about that time, and started to perform CPR.”

Rebecca and Bryton said they hope everyone can be lifeguard certified, or learn about basic things to do if you’re near water and there’s an emergency. One thing you can do is have a flotation device or rope nearby.

“It’s better to have the education and never need to use it than it needs to use it, but not have the education,” said Bryton.

The two are still trying to process what happened.

“It was a scary situation to put myself in, but having the experience that I do,” said Rebecca. “I kind of felt that I knew what I was doing, but there was a lot fear, shock, and then just being a mother, that feeling of just needing to save that baby.”

“She definitely has a place in our hearts,” said Bryton. “We’re so grateful she’s still with us. couldn’t be any happier.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.