Daughter found guilty for killing father with lye

By Emily Brown

PONTIAC, Michigan (WNEM) — A jury found a woman guilty for throwing lye on her 64-year-old father, which resulted in his death.

On Thursday, June 15, a jury of 12 citizens found Megan Joyce Imirowicz guilty for causing the death of her father, Konrad Imirowicz, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The incident occurred on October 1, 2021 when Megan, then 18-years-old, threw lye, which is a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father, the prosecutor’s office said, adding Konrad suffered chemical burns and was hospitalized for five months after the attack.

He was taken off life support and died three days later on March 6, 2022 due to the chemical burns and complications he suffered when the chemical was thrown on him, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case.”

The 12-person jury heard testimonies from nine witnesses and reviewed 18 exhibits during the four day trial, the prosecutor’s office said, adding the jury then convicted Megan on charges of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence.

After finding Megan guilty, the jury moved to revoke bond, which the court granted, the prosecutor’s office said, saying she will remain at the Oakland County Jail.

Unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death is a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years and/or a fine up to $40,000. Domestic violence is a misdemeanor which is punishable by 93 days jail and/or a fine up to $500.

Megan will be sentenced on July 25.

