Dog rescued after falling down cliff in Ecola State Park

By Web staff

ASTORIA, Oregon (KPTV) — The Coast Guard rescued a German shepherd after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sector Columbia River received an agency assist request from Cannon Beach Fire Department for a dog who fell 300 feet down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. The area is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.

An aircrew from Air Station Astoria was sent to the rescue. Around 8:20 p.m. the crew arrived and were able to lift the dog to her owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

After a visit to an emergency vet the dog has been reported as doing just fine thanks to the first responders in Astoria and Cannon Beach.

