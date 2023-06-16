Turkeys targeted? Rio Vista neighbors find dead, injured turkeys shot by metal darts

By ASHLEY SHARP

RIO VISTA, California (KOVR) — Turkey troubles are growing at a quiet, Rio Vista retirement community, now prompting local police and the Department of Fish and Wildlife to step in.

Turkeys that often wander the Trilogy at Rio Vista’s large neighborhood, golf course and park now have a target on their backs, literally.

Since May, several have been shot with arrows or metal darts. Some fatally, but some still walking around with the darts hanging out of their bodies.

The disturbing find has shocked animal-loving neighbors like Sybil Miller, who saw one of the hurt birds.

“There was a bow through its neck and the metal part coming out the back. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Miller said.

Neighbor Rich Lynn called CBS13 after the outcry started pouring in on social media pages for the neighborhood group.

“It’s a problem. And we need to do something about it,” Lynn said.

What’s typically a peaceful neighborhood is now on edge.

“It’ll just escalate to something else. It’ a bird today, a cat tomorrow, a dog, and now you’re doing strange things to your neighbors,” said Lynn.

A letter was sent out to resident by the neighborhood’s homeowners association on Tuesday.

“There have been reports of turkeys walking, wounded with darts hanging out of them. In addition, dead turkeys were found lying in neighbors’ yards, parks and on the golf course due to these actions. Most of the illegal activities have been reported around holes 15, 16 and 17 on the Golf Course,” the letter reads.

“There’s nothing more disturbing than to see native wildlife being abused,” said neighbor Bruce Springer.

The birds can be spotted by the dozens daily, by neighbors and golfers alike.

These birdies are welcome — by most.

“A nuisance? Absolutely not. It’s nice they can come out and spread their wings so to speak,” said Lynn.

This is illegal as turkeys are protected under state law.

Even if they’re a nuisance, a permit is required to kill or remove the wild bird causing damage.

And in California, you can only hunt turkeys with a permit, during the hunting season which has ended.

“Be kind. It’s nature. We’ve got to live together,” said Lynn.

With investigators from Fish and Wildlife and the Rio Vista Police Department looking into the case, neighbors are calling for the cruelty to end. They want whoever is responsible for the attacks to be held accountable.

“If he was smart, he would stop doing it,” said Miller.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife told CBS13 Thursday tips can be called into their CalTIP line at 888-334-2258.

