Harley-Davidson Women’s Ride raising money for fight against breast cancer

By Bryant McCray

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — In two days, thousands of motorcyclists will be hitting the streets of Milwaukee celebrating Harley’s anniversary, and on Saturday, women are revving up their hogs for a worthy cause.

For Nikki Panico, this is the sound of freedom. This bike is Panico taking her life back.

“You feel every nerve ending on your skin come to life,” said Panico, executive director of Susan G. Komen Wisconsin. “She is powerful, and she is independent, and she is unique.”

Thursday, Panico, a breast cancer survivor turned motorcycle enthusiast, will be amongst thousands celebrating the anniversary of Harley-Davidson.

But it’s not just the anniversary she’s celebrating.

Come Saturday, Panico will lead a women’s ride honoring women motorcyclists along with raising money for the fight against breast cancer.

And while Panico is firing up her engine, hometown heroes are supporting her mission by firing up the oven.

“We are going to do this by making pizzas,” said Lt. Jeffrey Freitag, Milwaukee Professional Firefighter Local 215.

Lt. Freitag says they’ll be selling pizzas to help with the cause.

“Here we are at the 120th, we have a great partnership with the House of Harley and Harley-Davidson and with Susan G. Komen. So now we are going to try and put it all together,” Lt. Freitag said.

Panico, a survivor, says this bike and this community gave her something she never knew was lost.

“For the freedom, for the fun, for the excitement — I didn’t know I was missing it until I found her.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.