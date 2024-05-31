Skip to Content
Warmer temps with a thunderstorm risk

today at 4:46 PM
Mostly sunny for Saturday with some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high temperature in the upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. There will be some overnight thunderstorms with lows in the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with a high temperature in the mid 70’s. Gusty winds with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

For Monday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°. Gusty winds around 15-35 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

