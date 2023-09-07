Couple describes moments they found 2-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert

By Jason Burger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A 2-year-old boy was reunited with his family after the car he was inside was stolen.

A couple described the moments they found the little boy and called the police. Police found the car on Southwest 77th Street with the 2-year-old inside.

Some neighbors who lived in the area spotted the car and remembered the Amber Alert message that was sent out. The couple lives about 13 miles away from the home where he was taken.

It all started when a car was stolen from a house on Harvey Parkway in Oklahoma City. An Amber Alert was eventually sent out, saying the 2-year-old boy had been taken and the suspect had stolen the Infinity QX50 he was sitting in.

Brianna Calloway and Jamie Holmes were out running errands when they saw a car matching the description. KOCO 5 spoke with them and they said they saw the Amber Alert sent to their phones earlier in the day and recognized the car that matched the description and the license plate.

However, there was no driver.

“I checked the tag, and it was the same exact tag number, so we called 911,” Holmes said.

A mom herself, Calloway knew it was time to step up. When the police got there, the police investigated what they could and took the boy back to his parents.

“That’s one of the reasons I did call, because I was like, what if that was my kid? I would expect someone to call and save my kid, as well,” Calloway said.

