Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Couple takes baby out of stroller and uses it to steal from Best Buy, police say

<i>Waynesville Police Department/WALA</i><br/>Pictured couple is accused of stealing from a North Carolina Best Buy.
Waynesville Police Department/WALA
Pictured couple is accused of stealing from a North Carolina Best Buy.
By
Published 12:48 PM

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

    WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to identify a couple who they stole a high-value item from Best Buy by taking their baby out of a stroller and hiding the item with a baby blanket.

This happened at the store in Waynesville.

Police said videos shows the suspects removing the child from the stroller, placing a high-value item in the stroller, and covering it with a baby blanket before they walked out of the store.

If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle you can submit an anonymous tip on the Waynesville Police Department app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content