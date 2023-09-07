Hoboken becomes first “Book Sanctuary City” in New Jersey

By Web staff

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WCBS) — Hoboken is now a “Book Sanctuary City.”

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution making it official Wednesday.

Hoboken’s new status will now prevent books from being restricted as well as protect endangered books and keep materials accessible to all, regardless of their content.

The idea of book sanctuary cities started in Chicago after an increase in books being censored and banned across the country.

Hoboken is the first municipality in New Jersey to become a book sanctuary city.

