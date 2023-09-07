Man accused of stabbing dog to death, assaulting roommate

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

REVERE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Revere man accused of killing a dog in his apartment and assaulting his roommate is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Don Algeni, 47, was was charged last week with animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Revere police responded on Aug. 30 to a Lowell Street apartment for a medical aid call. First responders found Algeni lying in his bed with blood on his arms, screaming that he wanted police to kill him, officials said. Algeni lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital.

A dog covered in blood and suffering from at least five stab wounds was found beside Algeni’s bed, police said. A slash wound to the dog’s neck was so deep its head was almost severed.

Algeni’s roommate told police that Algeni banged on her bedroom door, demanding her to open it while saying that he had a key and could enter at any time.

The roommate also showed officers a video from Aug. 23 of Algeni screaming at her and throwing a cup in her direction. She said Algeni made statements about a week ago, such as “I’m going out, and I’m not going out alone.”

Police said they seized numerous knives and swords from the apartment, including a 12-inch Bowie-style knife covered in blood.

