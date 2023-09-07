Redbird Willow Farm: Alabama couple helps those in mourning after their son died from suicide

By Rick Karle

Alabama (WVTM) — Ray and Michele Hornsby stand by the willow tree. A redbird is perched on a limb, letting them know their son is with them. Justin Hornsby never saw Redbird Willow Farm in Anniston, Alabama. Ray and Michele built the farm years after Ray and Michele lost him.

Justin Hornsby loved adventure. Skydiving, bungee jumping and motorcycle riding. Fishing and playing the ukulele. Yet, for 10 years, Justin was trapped inside a bad dream that he couldn’t escape. He wanted so much to beat it, wanted so much to be the old Justin Hornsby.

“Justin battled drug addiction for over 10 years,” Michele Hornsby told me. “Over 10 years ago, we brought him home to Anniston from Louisiana after he was found with first-degree burns on his neck, arms and torso. He detoxed and was doing well for a time, but then he relapsed.”

Justin Hornsby walked to the kitchen on the morning of March 21, 2017. “Justin turned to me and told me he was going to take a walk,” said Michele. “He told me that he loved me. It was the last time we saw him alive. We found him at a tree on our 38-acre property.”

It was the summer of 2017, and Ray and Michele Hornsby were struggling. Michele planted a willow tree at the spot where they found their son. The couple decided to embrace the area where Justin took his life.

One day, Ray suggested to Michele that they buy some goats to help clear the land. “It was like a switch was flipped,” said Michele. “The animals comforted me, so we decided to buy a few other animals.”

To Oklahoma, they drove to purchase a llama — they discovered the llama already had a name — Justine.

“I was floored when we found out the llama was named Justine — it must have been a sign,” said Michele. “Before we knew it, we were buying other animals and turning our property into a sanctuary for those struggling with addiction.”

Redbird Willow Farm is today spreading kindness and healing. Ray and Michele named the farm after the willow tree they planted in honor of their son and the redbirds that visited the tree often.

A 30-foot cross stands where Justin went to heaven, and Justine The Llama has given birth to a baby named Willow. Over 80 animals, from goats to horses to donkeys to cows to rabbits to hedgehogs, fill the property. “It’s amazing how these animals can help calm families going through hard times,” said Michele.

It’s been six years since Justin Hornsby left them.

Ray and Michele know that their son would be proud of how his parents are helping those who have lost loved ones. Ray and Michele console and encourage, and the animals soothe.

“We want people who have suffered loss to know that there is a way out of their sorrow,” said Michele. “Nobody wants to be a part of the club that we are in, but there is a way to move forward.”

“We’re happy that we can be a part of helping others.”

*If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, call 988, and someone will be there to talk with you.

