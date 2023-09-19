2 young patients receive once-in-a-lifetime experience at SeaWorld San Diego

By Marie Coronel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even before the gates opened to SeaWorld San Diego on Monday, the park welcomed some special visitors who got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Brothers Quincy and Reese have been there to experience life’s important moments together, and on Monday morning, it was about getting in the water to play with a dolphin.

The brothers’ journey started years ago, when Quincy was diagnosed with leukemia.

Mom Theresa Bergdahl said after treatments stopped working, their next option was to find a bone marrow donor. That’s when they discovered little brother Reese was a perfect match.

“It really helped Quincy seal the deal that he’ll be OK forever,” said Bergdahl.

Since then, both boys have been thriving together, with the help of the Dolphin Interaction program, which is made possible through a partnership between Rady Children’s Hospital and SeaWorld.

On Monday, the boys traded in their hospital gowns for wet suits, giving families like the Bergdals an opportunity of a lifetime.

Bergdahl said, “We’re just grateful that everything’s OK. Grateful that they’re able to have that traumatic experience and move on from it.”

