7 dogs abandoned outside Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue – Only 6 make it

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple dogs have been abandoned outside the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue in the past week, according to shelter volunteers.

They said a chihuahua puppy abandoned on Monday ran out into the highway and was killed.

Shelter volunteers sent out a plea on social media for people to stop breeding and dumping pets.

According to Blackfoot Animal Control, seven dogs were found outside the shelter on Monday alone. Many of those dogs were young puppies, some of which never made it to the shelter.

"People think, 'Oh, yeah. We dumped them at the shelter. They're going to be fine,'" shelter Volunteer Kamryn Husbey told Local News 8. "We're so close to the freeway that 90% of them will make their way up to the freeway and be hit and killed.

"It's really, really hard to see, because it wasn't their fault that they were dumped here. It wasn't that their fault that they weren't being taken care of, but somebody did dump them here. And unfortunately, he (a Chihuahua puppy dumped Monday) was hit and killed because somebody decided I. Oh, I can't take care of them anymore," Husby said.

Blackfoot Animal Control is asking anyone with information about who dumped the dogs to come forward. To contact them, call (208) 785-1234.