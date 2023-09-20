Teenage aspiring firefighter lucky to be alive after fiery accident

By DANIELLE RADIN

PASADENA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A 17-year-old aspiring firefighter from Pasadena is lucky to be alive after surviving a firey dune buggy accident.

“I have second and third-degree burns all over my body,” said America Salmeron from a hospital bed in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Salmeron, who had just graduated from Pasadena High School and was attending Pasadena City College to become an EMT and firefighter, is almost entirely wrapped in bandages. Her ability to speak is greatly impaired. The accident also led to the shaving of her long hair.

The incident occurred September 9 in the desert when the dune buggy she was riding in crashed and caught fire.

“I wiggled my body out, crawled out like a baby, and managed to escape the fire,” she said.

News of the accident reached the Pasadena Fire Department, where the survivor had been part of the Explorer Program for over 18 months. Firefighters who had worked alongside her rushed to support her.

Despite her challenging recovery, the determined young woman said she will continue to pursue her dreams and is thankful to the community who has contributed to her GoFundMe page to help with her ongoing medical expenses.

