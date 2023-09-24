Woman dies from injuries after falling down steep cliff off of Blue Ridge Parkway

By Kari Barrows

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A South Carolina resident died from injuries she sustained after falling down a cliff off of the Blue Ridge Parkway over the weekend.

A press release from officials with the Blue Ridge Parkway says on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, around 12:15 p.m., National Park Service (NPS) dispatch operators received a report of a woman who had fallen down a steep cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook at milepost 361.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers arrived on scene and confirmed the woman, Nancy Sampson, 61, of Greer, South Carolina, had succumbed to injuries from her fall.

“Rescuers were able to locate Sampson approximately 150 feet below the overlook,” the release says. “Her body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, with assistance from Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer.”

In a Facebook post, the Reems Creek Fire Department says crews rappelled over 100 feet down the cliff to locate Sampson, and that MAMA 2 responded to the scene as well.

NPS officials say no other details will be released at this time.

