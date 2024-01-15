High schoolers showcase robotics prowess, seek state competition entry

By WALA Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WALA) — High schoolers across North Carolina gathered in Asheville on Sunday, Jan. 14, for a robotics tournament.

Students spent months building, coding, and testing their robots in preparation for this first qualifier at Asheville School. If their bots performed well enough on Sunday, they were then invited to the state FTC robotics tournament.

One competitor said she’s learned a lot through these competitions, and not just lessons about programming and engineering. She said she’s also gained important life skills like problem-solving and leadership.

“It’s been kind of challenging this season because we have almost all brand new people with no experience,” said Chloe Butler, a competitor. “So, being able to gain those leadership skills and help teach people and get them to be as excited about it as I am and have been for a really long time, I think that’s a really good skill.”

Butler said the barrier for new students to enter is very low, and she encouraged any interested student to check out what she called an inclusive community.

