Cincinnati-area native one step closer to the Paris Olympics

By Web Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — As we get closer to the Paris Olympics, more local athletes are working to get their names on Team USA’s roster.

Swimmers are among them, including one from Cincinnati.

Sycamore High School grad Carson Foster and Mason Manta Ray alumni got a big win at this weekend’s pro swim series in Knoxville.

Foster is already a member of the U.S. National Team.

He won first place in the men’s 200 meter individual medley, by just milliseconds.

And he wasn’t the only one who won big.

Olympian Lilly King an Evansville, Indiana native, finished second in the women’s 200 meter breast stroke.

Carmel Indiana’s Kelly Pash finished third in the women’s 200 meter individual medley.

And two Ohio natives, Hunter Armstrong and Jonny Marshall finished second and third in the men’s 100 meter backstroke.

