21 skiers and snowboarders rescued from Killington’s backcountry Saturday

By Amanda Martin-Ryan and Adrian Pastor

KILLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Nearly two dozen people were rescued this weekend after they got lost while navigating the backcountry at Killington Resort.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Killington Police Department was notified of seven to nine lost skiers/snowboarders in the backcountry.

Killington officers spoke with Vermont State Police’s Search and Rescue team, and through further investigation, discovered there were actually 21 lost individuals, six of them juveniles.

Twelve members from Killington’s Search and Rescue team went into the woods, where they spent the next several hours hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing over five miles in frigid temperatures.

Once the rescued individuals were found and brought out of the woods, they warmed up in Killington Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue truck, along with team members’ personal cars, while waiting for their rides home.

A call came in for two more lost skiers, just as the team was ready to clear the scene.

Six additional KSAR team members were sent back into the backcountry. They were able to make contact with the remaining two skiers and walk them out of the woods safely at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The incident became an “all hands on deck” situation, including for one Vermont couple who joined the rescue effort.

The Rutland couple told NBC5 they were out for an afternoon of fun, unaware they’d be in the right place at the right time to help.

“I’ve never seen so many people in the backcountry like that at once. it was kind of a spectacle, I will say,” said Dave Coppock, a member of Rescue Inc.

For more than a decade, Coppock has worked alongside agencies like the Killington Search and Rescue Team and Rescue Inc.

He said it was instinct that told him to bring his search and rescue pack while heading out to ski on Saturday as temperatures dropped below freezing.

“You know, they could put up all the barriers and the signs along that boundary, and people would still be out and about unprepared,” Coppock said.

That was the case for the more than 20 skiers finding themselves along Killington’s backcountry Saturday afternoon.

“My thoughts were just, like, let’s get them. Let’s get them out of here. I want to get before anybody really starts to get cold,” said Claire Coppock, who led the group to safety.

While the group made it home safely, local organizations say the incident serves as a reminder that safety should always remain a top priority when hitting the slopes as January marks Ski Safety Awareness Month.

“We’re glad that everybody is OK, but this a good teachable moment to remind everybody of the backcountry and accessing backcountry,” said Molly Mahar, president at Ski Vermont. “Anything outside the ski area boundary is backcountry and those areas are not patrolled, so you need to have skills, knowledge and planning if you’re going to venture out.”

Mahar said she hopes more people will take the time to plan ahead.

According to Ski Vermont, The Skier Responsibility Code includes rules for all skiers and boarders, and has been updated within the last year. They said it is recommended reading for those hoping to spend a day on the mountain.

Pictures of the rescue can be found on the Killington Police Department’s Facebook page.

