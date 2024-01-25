NHMC Applauds Diversity in 2024 Academy Awards Nominations

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) extends heartfelt congratulations to the nominees of the 2024 Academy Awards. NHMC President and CEO, Brenda Victoria Castillo, releases a statement expressing appreciation for the recognition of actors and artists of color for their outstanding contributions.

The accolades include a historic moment for America Ferrera, of Indigenous Lenca ancestry, who receives her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Barbie.” Colman Domingo makes history as the first Afro-Latino nominated for Best Actor for “Rustin” and becomes the second openly gay man nominated for playing a gay character. NHMC celebrates these groundbreaking achievements.

Another milestone is reached with Lily Gladstone becoming the first Native American woman nominated for Best Actress for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a film that also sees recognition for Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto in the Cinematography category.

NHMC commends Phil Lord and the team behind “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” for their nomination in the Best Animated Feature Film category and congratulates the creators of “Flamin’ Hot” for their Best Original Song nomination, “The Fire Inside.”

Reflecting on 2023, Brenda Victoria Castillo notes the increase in diverse representation on the big screen, sharing stories that resonate with audiences. Highlighting films like Eva Longoria’s “Flamin Hot,” “Radical” featuring Eugenio Derbez, Gael García Bernal’s “Cassandro,” and the inspiring journey of astronaut José Hernández in “A Million Miles Away,” NHMC acknowledges the impact of Latinx creatives in the industry.

As Latinx moviegoers contribute nearly 29% of viewership during the pandemic and hold a significant share of the streaming audience, Castillo emphasizes the audience’s appetite for diverse and compelling content. NHMC looks forward to witnessing more remarkable stories from Latinx creatives and their continued recognition in Hollywood.

Brenda Victoria Castillo President and CEO National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)

