Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

MBTA bus window shattered during apparent road rage incident

<i>Transit Police/KYW via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An MBTA bus was damaged by another driver during a road rage incident.
Transit Police/KYW via CNN Newsource
An MBTA bus was damaged by another driver during a road rage incident.
By
Published 2:47 PM

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

    BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The MBTA says someone smashed the window of a bus during an apparent road rage incident.

It happened Friday night near Morton and Theodore streets in Mattapan.

Transit police said someone punched the driver’s side window of the bus for an unknown reason.

The impact shattered the bus window.

No one was hurt.

The driver who smashed the window is facing charges. Police did not release the person’s name.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content