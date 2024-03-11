University of Maryland hires consulting firm to interview Greek life students

By Josh Starkey

Click here for updates on this story

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (WBAL) — The investigation into fraternities and sororities at the University of Maryland continues with a new development.

According to a letter sent to Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association members, the school announced it has hired a consulting firm to interview students.

The school suspended all Greek life activity on March 4 after receiving allegations that multiple chapters “have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and wellbeing of members of the university community.”

In the letter sent to members Friday, the Division of Student Affairs stated, “To conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, we’ve interviewed and hired a consulting firm to support this process. The interviews are scheduled to take place from Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15. During this period, a number of current and new members from each IFC and PHA chapter will be invited to interview to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the allegations. Beyond these individuals, we encourage anyone else who would like to participate to do so. We share your desire for a careful and efficient process, and completing this review by the end of next week relies on your cooperation.”

In the letter, school officials emphasized that no specific incident led to the investigation and the suspension is intended to prevent a significant incident.

Officials said they expect to provide another update at the end of the week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.